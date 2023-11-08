ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.4 %

MAN stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

