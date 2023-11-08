Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Lessened by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

