Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTCH

Match Group Trading Up 5.4 %

MTCH stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.