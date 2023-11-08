Medical Facilities (DR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.44 million. Medical Facilities had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.
Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.3 %
TSE:DR opened at C$9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.94. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
