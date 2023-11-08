Medical Facilities (DR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.44 million. Medical Facilities had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:DR opened at C$9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.94. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is -188.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on DR

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.