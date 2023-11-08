Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of MRTX opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.09) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $299,989.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

