Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 4,138 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $416.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

