Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $964.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

In related news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,867.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,851 shares of company stock worth $750,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

