Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

