MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

Get MSCI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $497.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.72. MSCI has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.