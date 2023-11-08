National Bank Financial Comments on Pason Systems Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.08.

Pason Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$13.66 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Pason Systems had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of C$84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.