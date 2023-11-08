National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$175.71.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TSE:TRI opened at C$176.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$171.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$172.12. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$142.31 and a 1-year high of C$185.12. The firm has a market cap of C$80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

