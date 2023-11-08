National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.31. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$35.76 and a 1-year high of C$46.48.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.
Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total value of C$661,600.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
