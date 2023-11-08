NCR (NYSE:NCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get NCR alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NCR

NCR Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NCR

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NCR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of NCR by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 5,709.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,625 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NCR by 96.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.