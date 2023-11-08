Neo Performance Materials (NEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.67 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.46%.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NEO opened at C$6.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.31. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$308.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.34%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.