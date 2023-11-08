Neo Performance Materials (NEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.67 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.46%.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NEO opened at C$6.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.31. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$308.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.38.
Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.