New Mountain Finance Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

NMFC stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.