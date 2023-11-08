New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 45.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 53,728 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.