New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,193 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

