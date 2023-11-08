New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,063 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after acquiring an additional 192,557 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $211.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $190.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $213.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

