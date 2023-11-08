New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $343.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

