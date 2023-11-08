New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.0 %

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

