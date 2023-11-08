New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,007 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ImmunityBio worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

IBRX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

