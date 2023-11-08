New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SI-BONE worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $429,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,041.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $188,891.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $429,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,041.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,556 shares of company stock worth $1,882,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

