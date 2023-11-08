New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $525,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at $395,738,754.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at $395,738,754.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,984 shares of company stock worth $63,129,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $369.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.