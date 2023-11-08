New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $529,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bristow Group worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,784,624.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,588,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,757,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristow Group news, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $68,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,784,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,588,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,757,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,072. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Bristow Group Profile

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.96 million, a P/E ratio of -129.10 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.