New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

