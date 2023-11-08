New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $616,000 Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

