New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $607,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $223,128.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,946,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

