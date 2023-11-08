New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $623,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Flex by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 12.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Stock Down 1.0 %

FLEX stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

