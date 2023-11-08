New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $624,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,636 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $819,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

