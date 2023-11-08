New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $651,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

ACM opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Recommended Stories

