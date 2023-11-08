New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,253,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TPH opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

