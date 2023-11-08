New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,546 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 756.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

