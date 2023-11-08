New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in V2X by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in V2X by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 93,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in V2X by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,466,000 after buying an additional 77,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in V2X by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

V2X Trading Up 4.1 %

VVX stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

