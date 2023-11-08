New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 490,489 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,906,000 after acquiring an additional 429,048 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 646,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,961. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.18. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. Matson’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

