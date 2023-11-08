New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

