New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,224 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

VSH opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

