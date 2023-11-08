New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 3,809 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Photronics by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 406,071 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 92.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 398,122 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 74.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth $5,042,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

