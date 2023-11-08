New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $248,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,235. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $170.51 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.48 and a 12 month high of $196.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.82. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

