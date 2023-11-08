New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 681 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

