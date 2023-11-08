New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.89. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

