New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,571,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:AEL opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.44.
In other American Equity Investment Life news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AEL. Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
