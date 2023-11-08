Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,079,000 after buying an additional 1,617,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,712,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,058,000 after buying an additional 748,321 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

