Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTR. HSBC reduced their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

