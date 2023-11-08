NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $459.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

