Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONCY

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %

ONCY stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.