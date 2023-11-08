One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSS opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.36.

OSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

