OppFi (OPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. OppFi had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million.
OppFi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of OppFi in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
About OppFi
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
