Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($7.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.71) by ($3.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1,813.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $295.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

