Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

