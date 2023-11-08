Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2,842.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:WF opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.